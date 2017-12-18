‘Almonte in Concert’ show brings kids to Old Town Hall

What’s that music I hear?

On Friday December 8th Almonte in Concert, in partnership with the Ottawa Chamber Music Society, presented two concerts at the Almonte Old Town Hall. Almost 400 children Grades 3-4 and 5-6 from all three Almonte elementary schools, Naismith Memorial, R.Tait McKenzie and Holy Name of Mary, filled the hall with energy and enthusiasm.

Pianist Jenna Richards and cellist Beth Smith performed a concert geared to engaging young people and the response was excellent. For many it was a unique experience.

Starting with The Swan movement from The Carnival of the Animals by composer Saint Saens, the musicians demonstrated how the piano describes the peacefulness of the water and the cello paints the elegance of the swan moving over its surface. They continued with explanations and examples of how instruments may alternate carrying the melody, imitate the human voice, alter tempo, create different moods, and enhance the imagination. Plenty of questions and comments from the students meant that there was a lively exchange of information, ideas and audience participation.

Both AIC and OCMS were more than happy with the event, the responses of both students and teachers and hope to see more of such concerts in Almonte in the future.

Almonte in Concert presents an annual series of chamber music concerts in the Ron Caron Auditorium in the Almonte Old Town Hall.