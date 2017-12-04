Answers to Diana’s Quiz – December 2, 2017

by Diana File

  1.  There are 3 valves on a trumpet
  2. A chatbot is a computer system that conducts a conversation by using auditory or textual methods.
  3. ‘White rabbit, white rabbit, white rabbit’ said on the first day of the month is meant to bring good luck to the person who says it.
  4. Pareidolia is seeing patterns in random data, such as the man in the moon, or the Virgin Mary in the clouds.
  5. Dorothy’s red shoes were originally silver in the book, but changed to red in the movie to take advantage of the new Technicolor film process.

 

 

