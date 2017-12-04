Answers to Diana’s Quiz – December 2, 2017

by Diana File
- There are 3 valves on a trumpet
- A chatbot is a computer system that conducts a conversation by using auditory or textual methods.
- ‘White rabbit, white rabbit, white rabbit’ said on the first day of the month is meant to bring good luck to the person who says it.
- Pareidolia is seeing patterns in random data, such as the man in the moon, or the Virgin Mary in the clouds.
- Dorothy’s red shoes were originally silver in the book, but changed to red in the movie to take advantage of the new Technicolor film process.