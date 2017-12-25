Answers to Diana’s Quiz, December 23 2017

Questions
- What city will host the 2018 Winter Olympics?
- Advent this year began on December 3rd. On what date will it end?
- What is the province of Ontario’s only UNESCO World Heritage site?
- Who was the brother of Cain and Abel?
- Who is the newly sworn in Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada?
Answers
- The 2018 Winter Olympics will take place in Pyeong Chang, South Korea.
- Advent this year ends on Sunday, December 24th.
- The only World Heritage Site in the Province of Ontario is the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, which is also the world’s largest skating rink .
- The brother of Cain and Abel was Seth.
- The new Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada is Richard Wagner, succeeding Beverley McLauchlin, who held the post for 17 years.