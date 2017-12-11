Answers to Diana’s Quiz – December 9, 2017

by Diana Filer
- Rock flour is a very fine powder produced when rocks are ground together as along the faces of a moving fault line or during the movement of glaciers.
- The T cell is a lymphocyte produced by the thymus gland. It plays a central role in immunity.
- Brewis is usually a Newfoundland fisher’s dish: hard tack soaked in water overnight and eaten with salt cod.
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel has a doctorate in quantum physics.
- The Japanese persimmon is the national fruit of Japan.