Bernie Costello — obituary

COSTELLO

CHARLES BERNARD “Bernie”

Peacefully surrounded by his family at the Ottawa Heart Institute on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.

Bernie Costello

of Almonte, age 76 years.

Loving husband of Charlotte Costello (Meehan) for 54 years. Much loved and respected father of Karen Kane (Keith), Mark (Tammy), Blair (Cathy) & Pam Howe (Mike). Predeceased by their daughter, Theresa. Cherished grandpa to Brad, Josh, Adam, Melissa, Rachael, Kasey, Taylor, Jacob, Mitchell & Nolan. Proud great grandpa to Kensington, Brooklyn, Baylee & Wesley (on route). Loving brother to Claire Park (Wayne) & Christine Jackson (Rick). Predeceased by his parents, Charles & Gertrude Costello, his brother and best friend, Brian. Brother-in-law to Heather Costello, Bill & Sue Meehan, Martha Millar, Connie & Peter Wright and Ross Meehan (Jim).

Friends may call at the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

127 Church St., Almonte, Ontario, (613)-256-3313

from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM Tuesday, Jan. 2. Funeral Wed., Jan. 3 to Holy Name of Mary Church, Almonte for Celebration of the Eucharist at 11 AM. Spring interment with his precious daughter, Theresa.

For those who may choose to honour Bernie with a memorial donation, please consider the Ottawa Heart Institute, Carleton Place Hospital or the Almonte General Hospital.

