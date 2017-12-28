Bob Barclay — obituary

Bob Barclay

of Hopetown, age 85 years.

Dearly loved husband of Mary Mitchell and loved and respected father of Tom (Catherine Anne) of Ottawa. Grandpa to Marissa-Jane Forget.

There will be a Celebration of Bob’s life at a later day to be announced.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of

C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, Ontario, 613-256-3313)

For those who may choose to honour Bob with a memorial donation, please consider the Humane Society.

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com