CAO Diane Smithson moves on to new post

We received this press release today from the Mayor’s office.

Today, Diane Smithson officially issued her resignation as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). After twenty years with Mississippi Mills, on top of nine years working for its pre-amalgamation municipalities, Ms. Smithson will become the new CAO in Carleton Place. Ms. Smithson’s last day will be March 2, 2018.

Ms. Smithson has brought leadership, stability and vision to our municipality and those who have had the pleasure of working with her will all be saddened by her departure. Ms. Smithson has been instrumental in the growth and modernization of our Municipality and has been a source of knowledge and stability during these past decades.

Speaking as a member of Council, I have had the pleasure of working alongside Diane for almost two terms of Council and have been regularly impressed with her professionalism, integrity, and commitment to our Municipality. After twenty-nine years in Mississippi Mills pre and post amalgamation, the chance to become the CAO in Carleton Place offers Diane the opportunity for professional growth and for new challenges. Carleton Place’s gain is definitely the loss for Mississippi Mills and she will be missed by many.

As Mayor, I would like to pass on my sincerest congratulations to Diane and a heartfelt thank you for the years of dedication to our Municipality. There will definitely be a void in the Municipality without her but staff and council will continue to work together for the future and best interest of the municipality.