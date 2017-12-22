Man killed in Highway 7 crash west of CP

Updated, 3:19 pm Friday

The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is currently investigating a fatal collision on Hwy 7 between Tatlock Road and Ramsay Concession 4A. Lanark OPP officers have shut down Hwy 7 to investigate the collision. The collision involved 2 vehicles, a transport truck and a pickup truck with 1 male confirmed deceased.

More information will be made available as it becomes known.

Motorists are being detoured around the collision scene at Townline Road in Carleton Place and Tatlock Road west of the collision scene. Commuters are asked to find alternative routes from Hwy 7 while police continue the investigation. Hwy 7 will be closed for several more hours.