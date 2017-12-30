Donnie Smith — obituary

Smith,

Donald Robert Arbon

“Donnie”

Passed away peacefully on December 22, 2017 in the Almonte General Hospital.

Donnie

Of Almonte, at the age of 81.

Dear husband to Dorelle for 57 years. Missed by his children Cheryl (Troy McKnight), the late Debbie MacMartin and Allan Smith. Proud “Frumpy” to Stacey MacMartin (David Belanger), Melissa MacMartin (Alex Bolzon), Kieran McKnight, Aryn McKnight, and great-”Frumpy” to Hayden Belanger and Logan Belanger. Pre-deceased by his brother Gerry and his parents Robert and Muriel (nee Arbon). Survived by his sisters-in-law Dianne and Linda as well as brother-in-law Bob and their children. Fondly remembered by his many cousins from Edmonton. A public Memorial Service will be announced in the spring.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St. Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com