For the Birds and Nature!

by Cheryl Baxter

Good Frosty Monday!

I am making some slight changes to this article. As the birds aren’t at my beck and call and really haven’t been overly abundant in my neck of the woods, I am going to add nature and landscape photography for your viewing pleasure.

I have had a few visitors in these last weeks to my window feeder. I really enjoy them coming directly to my window. I highly recommend this type of feeder for this time of the year especially!

This morning while I was waiting for the bus with the little guys I babysit, I saw a gorgeous Sundog. There was sparkling light snow falling and that made for the perfect condition for a Sundog. I caught a photo of it on my cell phone (shared below). It is very cold out there right now, but oh so beautiful!

Please enjoy my photography and see you soon!

~Cheryl