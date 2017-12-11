For the Birds and Nature!

Cheryl

by Cheryl Baxter

Good Frosty Monday!

I am making some slight changes to this article. As the birds aren’t at my beck and call and really haven’t been overly abundant in my neck of the woods, I am going to add nature and landscape photography for your viewing pleasure.

I have had a few visitors in these last weeks to my window feeder.  I really enjoy them coming directly to my window. I highly recommend this type of feeder for this time of the year especially!

This morning while I was waiting for the bus with the little guys I babysit, I saw a gorgeous Sundog. There was sparkling light snow falling and that made for the perfect condition for a Sundog. I caught a photo of it on my cell phone (shared below).  It is very cold out there right now, but oh so beautiful!

Please enjoy my photography and see you soon!

~Cheryl

Hairy Woodpecker-male
Hairy Woodpecker- male
Hairy Woodpecker- female
Off of Smart Street, Almonte.
Gorgeous sparkles this morning. December 11
Sundog- Cell phone photo.

 

