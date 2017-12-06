Gay Cook’s Fresh Fish Chowder  

This autumn is the perfect time to enjoy warm fish chowder made with a boneless, cubed whitefish, halibut, cod and haddock. The addition of fennel gives a depth of flavour to the soup. If you have smoked salmon in the freezer, add it as a garnish as it does wonders to your soup. 4 – 5 servings

2 tbsp (30 ml) butter and or olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped or 2 leeks finely sliced, cut off green ends for stocks or other soups

1/2 fennel or celery stalk, diced, reserve feathery fonds for garnish

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1/2 tsp (2 ml) chilli flakes

1 tsp (5 ml) dried thyme or 4 sprigs of fresh thyme, cut

1 medium potato, peeled, cut into 1Ž2 inch (1 cm) dice

2 cups (500 ml) dry white wine, or fish or chicken stock

1 lb (450g) skinless, boneless cod, halibut or white fish

140 g canned clams with juice (optional)

2 cups (500 ml) whole milk or part cream

Juice of 1 lemon or to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Garnish: 1 cup (250 ml) small, cooked shrimp, optional

Garnish with chopped, fresh parsley or dill coarsely chopped

1 baguette, sliced