Gay Cook’s Gingerbread Cookies

These delicious, crisp gingerbread cookies are full of nourishment especially made wirh maple syrup. During pioneer days, these cookies were snack food for children when they walked long miles to school or for men working in the fields or in the bush. They carried them in their pockets to nibble on. I often replace the molasses with maple syrup.

1/2 cup (125 ml) molasses or maple syrup

11/2 (7 ml) baking soda

1 cup (250 ml) butter or part shortening if needed

1 cup (250 ml) brown sugar, lightly packed

6 tbsp (90 ml) ground ginger

2 tsp (10 ml) ground cloves

4 cups (1 L) all-purpose white or part wholewheat flour