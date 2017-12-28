Hatha yoga with Amelia Aah You  

Deepen your creativity by releasing the tension that works against simple ease in body, mind and spirit.

Amelia, artist and yoga teacher, will offer a series of ten sessions beginning Friday January 12th, 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. St. Paul’s Anglican Church hall, 70 Clyde Street, Almonte.

Cost: $100 Subsidies available.

Amelia has practiced meditative movement for over four decades. She combines gentle and fluid movements that are breath-centred and the movements are influenced by Yoga, QiGong and Somatics. She encourages everybody to explore their own practice with curiosity compassion, a sense of humour and with an open heart.

This program is being offered by St. Paul’s Centre For Creative Living, www.centreforcreativeliving.weebly.com. To register, please email cfcl@stpaulsalmonte.ca.

It’s never too late to begin!