Is the Internet frozen too?

by Brent Eades

As temperatures plunge to absurd levels for yet another day, the CBC advises us that the Ottawa region is currently the coldest national capital in the world

We narrowly beat out Ulan Bator, the capital of Mongolia — they were at a chilly minus 26 C yesterday, while we hit minus 29 — and the usually frigid capitals of Russia and Kazakhstan were pretty much tropical, at 2 C and –13 C, respectively.

MEANWHILE MY INTERNET CONNECTION HAS BEEN FLAKY ALL DAY, dropping in and out every hour or two. This makes it hard to keep up with the Millstone inbox. I’m not sure if the cold is the cause or something else. Anyway, bear with me.

Here’s a picture of my street in 2007, as I arrived home from work. It must have been warmer that day, because as we know, when it gets this cold it rarely snows.