JazzNhouse presents two warm concerts for the winter of 2018

Saturday, January 13, 2018, 8:00 pm: Mark Ferguson is one of Ottawa’s most accomplished multi-instrumentalists across many genres of music, from classical to jazz. A composer, band-leader, trombone-master and pianist, he has teamed up with Dr. Keith Walton – a gem of a tuba player and organist of the Howard Johnson tradition of tuba players – to join him in a JazzNhouse concert that celebrates the uncommon but impressive musical qualities of jazz tuba. The notable Ottawa bassist, John Geggie, and vibraphonist, Scott Latham, round out this exciting collaboration. The Quartet will perform in Almonte. Only a few seats are left for this concert: http://jazzn.ca/program.html#20180113

Saturday, February 24, 2018, 8:00 pm: The Mike Downes Trio will travel from Toronto to Almonte to perform in this rare house concert event. Mike Downes is a celebrated Canadian bassist and composer His large discography includes Juno-nominated and Juno-winning CDs, including Ripple Effect, which won Mike the 2014 JUNO for Traditional Jazz Album of the Year. But that’s not all. Joining Mike is Canadian pianist extraordinaire, Robi Botos. Robi is undoubtedly one of the finest and most sought-after pianists in Canada today. Movin’ Forward won Robi the 2014 JUNO for Jazz Album Of The Year (solo).The trio is rounded out by Ethan Ardelli, another exceptional exponent of jazz percussion and a drummer with several JUNO credits in accompanying artists such as Mike Downes and Jane Bunnett. Seating is available at http://jazzn.ca/program.html#20180224.

The JazzNhouse series is currently in its 6th season in Mississippi Mills. This non-profit, volunteer-run community initiative continues to be a successful part of the cultural scene in this area, drawing visitors from all along the Ottawa River and Mississippi River valleys. The program relies on the participation of volunteer hosts and offers an open invitation to music lovers who are interested in hosting a house concert to contact JazzN.ca at info@jazzN.ca. More information is available at http://jazzn.ca/hosting-a-concert.html.