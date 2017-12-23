Jeff Mills comments on Augusta Park rink

With ice like this I could see the potential for a fundraising curling bonspiel to top up the money needed to install a small splash pad in the park this year!

My best wishes go to this year’s rink flooding volunteers. This rink is emblematic of the power of neighbours coming together for a common good. These are committed neighbours who don’t stop giving and don’t get deterred. Ice like this was a long time coming, years in fact! Earlier attempts on the grass failed, weather conspired at times, frozen pipes other times. First attempts on the old basketball court failed due to the slope of the court but now thanks to NBA Canada we have a level surface to work to. All this said it is still neighbours who give of themselves for the benefit of children and their families that have made this happen, that and the leadership of Rec director Calvin Murphy.

Not only has he being willing to work with neighbours but has encouraged them through each attempt. He and his children volunteered to see this happen this year. The Friends of Augusta represent a different approach to park redevelopment and sustainability. None of the work by neighbours would have been achievable without a willing rec department. Citizen engagement has helped redefine the park as a welcoming place. None of this work would have been possible without Calvin. He has stood steadfast with good nature and a kind smile on the Augusta project since the summer of 2011. For this we are truly grateful!

In the words of Joni Mitchell,

“It’s coming on Christmas

They’re cutting down trees

They’re putting up reindeer

And singing songs of joy and peace

Oh I wish I had a river

I could skate away on”

Sharpen up your blades and see you at Augusta. (Maybe bring your shovel to help clear the rink!)