John Beddoes — obituary

Beddoes,

John Michael

Of Ramsay Township, after bravely fighting a lengthy illness, died peacefully on Christmas Day, 2017 in the Fairview Manor, Almonte, Ontario in his 89th year.

For 66 years, loving husband of Priscilla (Wacker). Cherished father of Ursula (Ralf), Jonathan (Judy), Rebecca (Rory) and Matthew. Proud grandfather of Arden, Paul, Cameron, Amanda, Hamish, Meagan and Kyle; and joyous great-grandfather of Harlan and Alister. Survived by his brother (Gerry) and sister (Julie).

Born in Kidderminster, UK, John graduated in electrical engineering from the University of London and enjoyed a successful career in electronics, including positions of Vice President of Microsystems Int. and Senior Vice President of Atomic Energy of Canada. An accomplished musician, John will be remembered for his beautiful tenor voice, organ and piano playing, and his devotion to the music of Bach.

Cremation will occur with a Celebration of Life to follow, details will be posted on the funeral website.

The family wish to extend profound thanks to Dr. Ferraris for his care and friendship given to John; to the staff of the Almonte General Hospital; and to all those who work and volunteer at Fairview Manor, Almonte, for their compassion and excellent care given to John while he was resident. The family is grateful for the kindness and support of friends in the community.

For those who may choose to honour John with a memorial donation, please consider Fairview Manor, Almonte, Ontario or the Lanark Animal Welfare Society, Smith Falls, Ontario.

