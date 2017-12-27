Kathy Finner — obituary

FINNER

MARY KATHARINE “Kathy”

Peaceful at home surrounded by the love of her family on Christmas morning, 2017.

Kathy Davis

of Almonte, age 79 years.

Beloved wife of Paul Finner and by first marriage of the late Capt. John Emon (RCAF) 1969. Dearly loved mother of Kellie Emon of Whitehorse, Susan Emon (Rob) of Ottawa and Lori Finner (Aaron) of Chelsea. Also survived by her half sister Linda Lee LeBrun as well as many nieces & nephews, brothers & sisters-in-law in the Emon & Finner families.

Friends are invited to join the family at Holy Name of Mary Church, Almonte for Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 30 at 11 AM. Entombment to follow in Holy Name of Mary Parish Cemetery. Followed by a time of sharing memories at the Almonte Civitan Hall.

For those who may choose to honour Kathy with a memorial donation, please consider the Canadian Cancer Society or The Children’s Wish Foundation.

