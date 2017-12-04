Kintail Country Christmas this Saturday

New Attractions, Return of Family Favourites for 11th Annual Kintail Country Christmas

December 4, 2017, Carleton Place—Reduced entry fees, more activities and amazing items up for grabs round out the highly anticipated Kintail Country Christmas (KCC). Now in its 11th year, KCC at the Mill of Kintail Conservation Area continues to be a highlight for families locally and from around eastern Ontario.

“It’s always a thrill to see the Mill transformed into a magical place and watch families enjoy this storied tradition, whether it’s for the first time, or the eleventh,” said Stephanie Kolsters, Mill of Kintail Site Supervisor. “Our goal is to provide an affordable, family-oriented day where the public can enjoy the conservation area during the festive season.”

The event, which runs from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, December 9, will see a reduced entry fee from $15 per vehicle to $10 per vehicle, and a new workshop has been added featuring local wilderness expert Chad Clifford. Family favourites such as wagon rides, stories by the fire, pictures with Father Christmas, the children’s only gift shop and live music by Ken Ramsden make a return.

“New this year, thanks to generous donations by NBA Canada and local artist Sarah Jaynes, visitors will now have the opportunity to purchase ballots and enter their name in a draw to win some great items, perhaps for that hard to buy person on your list,” said Kolsters.

The success of the event would not be possible without the help of dedicated volunteers from the Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists, Ramsay Women’s Institute, North Lanark Regional Museum and Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, as well as Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority (MVCA) staff, family and friends who contribute to make this day special every year.

For more information visit www.mvc.on.ca or like the Mill of Kintail Conservation Area on Facebook. The Mill of Kintail Conservation Area is located at 2854 Concession 8, Almonte.

MVCA is one of 36 Conservation Authorities in Ontario. Formed in 1968, MVCA’s mandate is to manage the watershed’s resources in partnership with our eleven member municipalities and the Province of Ontario. For more information, visit www.mvc.on.ca, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.