Lanark County’s dumbest criminal?

We’ve received this press release from the local OPP detachment. Though we’re not experts on such matters, it seems to us that the best way to escape with stolen goods is NOT to drag them on foot through the snow in a purple suitcase.

(PERTH, ON) – At 1:30am on Tuesday December 19, 2017 officers from the Lanark County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police patrolling the town of Perth saw a man struggling to drag a purple suitcase along a snow-covered roadside.

After the officers spoke with the man and followed the luggage impressions in the snow they discovered that a masonry power saw, packed in the suitcase, had been stolen from a business vehicle on Rogers Road.

A 22-year-old man from Perth is charged with:

one count Theft, under $5000 from vehicle

one count Possession of property obtained by crime, under $5000

He was released to appear at the Provincial court in the Town of Perth.