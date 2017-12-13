Levi Hardware remembrance displays support the Legion

The Almonte Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is the proud recipient of the continued support of Levi’s Home Hardware and Bill Lawrence.

Lawrence has been mounting displays in the entry of the store every November for the past 8 years.

“It started with Stella [his wife] and my uniforms and has grown to include 6 generations of my family’s military history and uniforms, photographs and paraphernalia from the community,” says Lawrence.

It has certainly become the highlight of many area families as they come to the store specifically to see the display and show their Remembrance and support of our Armed Forces, both Veterans and current serving members.

In 2008, Nancy Fulton had the idea to count the customers on November 11, and donate $1.00 for every customer to the Almonte Legion. With the support of Tom and Michelle Levi, the store has now donated $5,176.00 to the Legion from that promotion! A small gesture of Remembrance has turned into a much larger display, and “Branch 240 appreciates the dedication and support of all local businesses, but especially Levi’s Home Hardware and the leadership of Bill and Nancy,” says President Rob Madore.

If you missed the 2017 display, make sure to plan a visit in November 2018!