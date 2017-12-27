Mary Connolly — obituary

CONNOLLY

MARY



(Long time member of the Almonte Civitan Club)

Peacefully at Fairview Manor, Almonte on Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

Mary Connolly (nee: Paterson)

of Almonte age 80 years.

Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Lloyd F. Connolly. Cherished and respected mother of Richard, Randy, Kimberley, Lorie and Cathy. Predeceased by her sons Barry & Larry. Also survived by her loving grandchildren as well as her sister Marjorie Weir (late Gordon). Sister-in-law of Judy & Bryan Smallridge. Predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law Delmer & Dorothy Paterson.

Friends may call at the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL INC.

127 Church St., Almonte, Ontario. 613-256-3313

for visiting on Thursday, Dec. 28 from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 PM and where a complete Service, including committal will be held in the Chapel on Friday, Dec. 29th at 2 PM, Rev. David Andrew, officiating. Spring interment, Auld Kirk Cemetery.

For those who may choose to honour Mary with a memorial donation, please consider Fairview Manor Education Fund or the Almonte Civitan Club.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com