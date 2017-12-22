Meals on Wheels now in CP

Mills Community Support extends Meals on Wheels service to Carleton Place

Having received requests for this service from many seniors, Mills Community Support will bring their Meals on Wheels service to Carleton Place starting in January 2018. Carleton Place seniors and adults with disabilities will now have the option of receiving daily lunchtime delivery of hot meals directly to their door – no cooking and no dish washing required!

The Meals on Wheels service will be offered every weekday, bringing a hot, nutritious meal – and the reassurance of a daily visit – via volunteer drivers. Meals include main course, vegetable or salad, dessert, and soup. Lunchtime meals can be ordered for delivery Monday through Friday. You can order every day, or as many times a week as you wish, and the service offers flexibility to accommodate changes for holiday schedules. You can even order several meals for delivery at the same time, to tide you over on weekends and holidays.

The cost of the each meal is $8.00. The meals are delivered on microwaveable dishes which are collected by the volunteer driver on the next visit.

To order meals or to find out more, please call the Mills Community Support Home Support office at (613) 256-4700.

Mills Community Support (MCS) assists over 1,000 people throughout Lanark County (Carleton Place, Beckwith Township, Mississippi Mills, Lanark Highlands, and Smiths Falls) to live safe, connected and healthy lives at home and in their communities. Since 1975, MCS has provided seniors’ services and programs such as home support and personal care at home, affordable housing to seniors and families, and support for adults with complex needs. Mills Community Support also undertakes community development projects that engage partners and build healthy, welcoming communities. A non-profit multi-service agency and registered charity, Mills Community Support employs over 150 people throughout Lanark County, and gratefully receives the time and talent of over 100 community volunteers.