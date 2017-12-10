News from Archives Lanark

As 2017 draws to a close, Archives Lanark moves into a new phase where the first Annual Meeting will be held on Saturday, January 20 at 2 pm at the Drummond Township Hall, adjacent to Archives Lanark at 1920 Concession 7 Drummond (near Drummond Center). The public is invited to hear guest speaker Brian Gilhuly of Arnprior who is an acknowledged expert on “The Railways of Eastern Ontario”. Now that we have lost most of this important part of our history, it is important that the story of how the railways changed the country in the late 1800’s be told and documented. Refreshments will be served and volunteers of the archives will be happy to answer questions and show off the holdings.

The two most recent books published are available for Christmas gifts for people interested in local history. “The Rural Schools of Montague” covers the earliest times of education in the township up to the era of the multi-roomed schools of Harper Condie and Montague Central. It is available at the Montague Township Office, Heritage House Museum in Smiths Falls as well as the Archives for $45.

“Doorway to the Past”,a history published in 2016 of North Elmsley Township and its founding families, has been reprinted for Archives Lanark. It is available at the Perth Museum, the Archives and in Almonte for $30.

The website, www.archiveslanark.ca, provides a comprehensive list of books and heritage maps available on-line or simply call one of the following Board members: Frances at 613 267-3178, Marilyn at 613 256-3130 or George at 613 256 3756.