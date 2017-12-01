Pakenham library gets lovely makeover

by Brent Eades

I stopped by the newly renovated and expanded Pakenham branch of the Mississippi Mills Public Library today. What a delightful building it is.

Located at 128 MacFarlane Street, the library has been renovated inside and out and looks like a new structure entirely. Windows throughout let in lots of natural light, and the lower level has a new space for meetings together with a bright kitchen area. A new elevator makes the building fully accessible.

The final construction cost was $979,704 — $264,880 of that came from a federal Canada 150 Infrastructure Grant. About 20% of the costs were covered by MM taxpayers.

It’s a great space and well worth a visit. Some photos: