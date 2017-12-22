Patti Guimond honoured for seniors contributions

North Lanark Senior Games +55 Presentation

Patti Guimond of the Waterside Retirement home in Carleton Place has been a tireless supporter of senior groups in our area. Each month Watersides hosts a euchre party with the proceeds designated to a different seniors group. On Dec.7 the local District 7 Senior Games +55 (North Lanark) were the lucky group and took the opportunity to present Patti with a plaque recognizing her support when it comes to holding meetings, doing  photocopying and providing prizes,etc.

The seniors presented her with pyjama sets for her special Waterside Christmas appeal.

Dave Cave, Nick Odynski, Ken Brown, Patti Guimond, Marilyn Snedden, Carole & Barry Pascoe, Guy Chaput

