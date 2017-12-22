Patti Guimond honoured for seniors contributions

North Lanark Senior Games +55 Presentation

Patti Guimond of the Waterside Retirement home in Carleton Place has been a tireless supporter of senior groups in our area. Each month Watersides hosts a euchre party with the proceeds designated to a different seniors group. On Dec.7 the local District 7 Senior Games +55 (North Lanark) were the lucky group and took the opportunity to present Patti with a plaque recognizing her support when it comes to holding meetings, doing photocopying and providing prizes,etc.

The seniors presented her with pyjama sets for her special Waterside Christmas appeal.