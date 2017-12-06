Pick up your ‘Christmas Angel’ tag for a child in need

BE AN ANGEL – 2017 ANGEL TREE tags are ready!

If you would like to help a child in our community this Christmas, please pick up an Angel Tree tag at the Mills Community Support office at 67 Industrial Drive, or at The Hub Almonte at 14 Industrial Drive.

Each tag gives the name and gender of a child who needs a Christmas angel – maybe that’s you! Once you’ve selected your tag(s), gifts are due back to the elves at Mills Community Support by Thursday, December 14th. They’ll make sure your gift is delivered on time – and thanks to you, a child in our community will have a merrier Christmas.