Reebok treadmill, 50% off full price

In perfect condition, this Reebok 1410 Treadmill is less than 3 years old. Very easy to operate. Comes with original user manual and supporting material. Originally bought for $1,500; asking $750. Pick-up only.

If interested, you may email grahamsh@storm.ca, or call/text 613-451-0342.

Product details:

The Reebok 1410 Treadmill comes with the latest hi tech features so you can get in shape and stay in shape with maximum efficiency and enjoyment. For example, the Android browser has a 7” touch screen display so you can use iFit to watch hi definition scenery though Google Maps and upload and track your workouts. Auto-adjust the incline up to 15% or the decline down 3%. The big 4.25 chp motor and long 60’ belt provide the power. With 36 built-in workouts, all the 1410 needs is you. Note: This model is sometimes referred to as a Zigtech. This term refers to the style of cushioning.

Features