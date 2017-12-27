Robina Anderson — obituary

Anderson,

Robina Maud (Tillier)

(BA Carleton, BTh St Paul University)

Passed away peacefully on December 22, 2017 at the Fairview Manor in Almonte.

Robina of Almonte,

in her 93rd year,

was active in all the communities in which she lived. Predeceased by Francis, her husband for over 67 years. Missed by her three children Bruce, Robert (Linda), Janet (Kurt) and her eight grandchildren, also many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother Louis.

Robbie was born in Innisfail AB and grew up on the West coast and the Prairies. Joined the CWACs in 1944 and became a Lab Tech stationed in Fredericton NB. Lived in Montréal, Ottawa, and Lanark County with her husband, Frank, raising three children. Community involvement included Anglican Church, Order of St. Luke, Geological Wives’ Assoc., YM-YWCA, TELCI, Yoshiba & Linn Bower Homes.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church (62 Clyde St., Almonte, ON.) on December 29 at 3pm. Reception to follow in church hall. Family and friends are invited to visit for a time of “silent reflection” at the church December 29 from 6 to 7 pm .

Donations in memory of Robina may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or SchoolBox Inc.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario. (613-256-3313)

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com