by Susan Hanna

Makes 6 to 10 servings.

After all the holiday feasting, it’s time for some lighter fare. This salmon with winter slaw, adapted from Canadian Living, fits the bill nicely. Whip up the dressing and mix it with the slaw; let it stand for 30 minutes to slightly wilt the cabbage and kale. Then roast the salmon until just cooked through. I used green cabbage instead of red and peanuts instead of cashews and they worked well.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use natural honey and Dijon without sulfites; I use President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon. Make sure the nuts, coriander and Parmesan do not contain preservatives or colour. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Dressing

¼ cup (60 ml) + 2 tbsp (30 ml) cider vinegar

2 tablespoons (30 ml) liquid honey

1 tablespoon (15 ml) Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) salt

¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) pepper

½ cup (125 ml) vegetable oil

Winter Slaw

8 cups (2 L) packed thinly sliced red cabbage

4 cups (1 L) packed thinly sliced kale

1 cup (250 ml) raisins

1 cup (250 ml) chopped unsalted cashews, toasted

½ cup (125 ml) packed thinly sliced red onion

½ cup (125 ml) crumbled Parmesan cheese

Salmon

Skin-on salmon fillets (about 4.4 to 6.6 lbs/2 to 3 kg total)

1 (15 ml) tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon (5 ml) salt

1 teaspoon (5 ml) ground coriander

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) pepper

fresh parsley (optional)

lemon wedges (optional)

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 425°F (218°C). Dressing: In small bowl, whisk together vinegar, honey, mustard, salt and pepper; gradually whisk in oil until blended. Winter Slaw: In large bowl, toss together cabbage, kale, raisins, cashews, red onion and Parmesan; add dressing, tossing to coat. Let stand for 30 minutes. Salmon: Meanwhile, arrange fish, skin side down, on large rimmed baking sheet; drizzle with oil. Sprinkle fish with salt, coriander and pepper, pressing lightly to adhere. Bake just until opaque, 8 to 10 minutes; turn oven to broil. Broil until fish is browned and flakes easily when tested, 4 to 6 minutes. If you prefer not to broil the fish, heat oil in an oven-proof skillet over high heat and sear the salmon for a minute on each side (start with the skin side up). Then place the skillet in the oven and bake until the salmon is done. Remember that the fish will keep cooking after you take it out of the oven, so don’t be afraid to remove it while it’s still slightly pink in the centre. Sprinkle with parsley (if using). Serve with Winter Slaw and lemon wedges (if using).

From Canadian Living