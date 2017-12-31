Travelogue, January 4 — Anne Mason in Morocco

Anne Mason presents: MOROCCO

Mississippi Mills Public Library Travelogue

Thursday, January 4th, 2018, 7:00 p.m.

Almonte Branch Meeting Room

Join us for the first MMPL Travelogue of 2018. Anne Mason will be taking us on an “armchair journey” based on her recent travels through Morocco.

This is a free event – we look forward to seeing you there.

For more information or if you would be willing to host a travelogue please contact:

Katherine Pillsworth at 613-624-5306 or at kpillsworth@mississippimills.ca