Valley Voices at Almonte United, December 10

Valley Voices present: Ringing in the Holiday, December 10th at 7:00 pm at the Almonte United Church (106 Elgin Street).

Almonte’s original community choir (16 years and counting) is happy to be presenting this concert with special guests, the Bells of St. Paul’s, a bell choir from Perth.

After a successful performance at the Almonte Celtfest Harvest Ceilidh on November 10th, it’s now time to entertain on a holiday theme. We will be singing traditional and not so traditional songs in more than one language. We will also span the centuries by presenting medieval to modern day songs.

Tickets are $15 each and are available at Baker Bob’s and at the door on the night of the concert.

We hope to see you there!