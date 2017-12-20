‘Walk-in’ tub for sale, open to offers

I’m selling an American Standard “Air Spa” walk-in bathtub — ideal for someone with limited mobility. It was purchased and installed by the previous owners of my home in the fall of 2011. The walk-in tub includes an extender so that it fits the space of a standard 60″ tub. Also included is a quick drain feature and a Moen faucet. It is a left hand drain. This walk-in tub would cost approximately $12,000 if purchased new.

The walk-in tub was removed last spring by professionals. It was in perfect working order when removed (no leaks or issues) and the water lines were blown out so that they wouldn’t crack or mold. It is currently on a covered deck but I’d like to see it gone before the cold weather gets here.

Best offer takes it! I’m also open to trades or creative offers. I’d rather see it go to someone who needs it, than it sitting here.

For further specifications:

https://www.americanstandard.ca/walk-in-baths/30-inch-x-51-inch-walk-in-air-spa/

Please contact via email: christa.lowry@gmail.com or call 613-816-1716.