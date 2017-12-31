Warmer days ahead

by Brent Eades

As we endure yet another day of absurdly cold weather — with a windchill of minus 36 forecast for tonight — it’s good to recall that it won’t last forever; that soon enough the ice will melt, the trees will green, and people can go outdoors without fear of frostbite.

As a taste of better days ahead, here’s a little video from a trip down a creek off the Mississippi north of Pakenham a few years back. I don’t know if it has a name, but it’s quite scenic, at least at times when it has enough water to be navigable. (It doesn’t always.)

Listen for the buzz of a cicada at the 30-second point — definitely not a mid-winter sound.

youtu.be/x0FTyY5TOns