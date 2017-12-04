Web developer mentorship in return for help on project

I’m the website maintainer for the Workers’ History Museum of Ottawa, a voluntary position I’ve filled for several years. Over the coming months I’d like to undertake a project to migrate the website from WordPress to a new technology stack. An effort that would be made easier with some help. I’m the website maintainer for the Workers’ History Museum of Ottawa, a voluntary position I’ve filled for several years. Over the coming months I’d like to undertake a project to migrate the website from WordPress to a new technology stack. An effort that would be made easier with some help.

Over a decade I’ve worked as a Software Developer with a focus on web technologies. I’d like to share my knowledge and experience through this project. Here are a few of the technologies we will be utilizing; git, Docker, PHP and MySQL, among others.