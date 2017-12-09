Welcome to new columnist Marc Snelling

Marc is a writer-activist based in the Carlington neighborhood of Ottawa. He has an OSSD from ADHS, and a “PhD in Life” from the “University of Ocean Beach”. He’ll be writing a column called Sneller Says.

After growing up in the Burntlands, he went on to live in Kingston, San Diego, Seattle, and Albuquerque, before returning to Ottawa. He became involved in grassroots political writing and organizing in San Diego County California, writing for independent papers the OB Rag and Indian Voices. His involvement in local planning issues includes serving in chair and secretary roles for the Ocean Beach Planning Board and Carlington Community Association.

When not being a writer or an organizer he is an IT consultant and a father. He can sometimes be found around town with his mother and daughters.

Marc is starting his reporting for the Millstone by contributing a series on local planning issues and his memories of growing up in Almonte.

He draws inspiration from Almonte Gazette columns of old: Strictly for the Birds by Cliff Bennett, To Coin a Phrase by Ryland Coyne, The News in Black and Orange by Tasha Egan, and spiritual columns like Silver Says by Saint Charlie Kitts.