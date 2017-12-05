‘Write for Rights’ event at Almonte United, Saturday

WRITE FOR RIGHTS EVENT

Saturday, December 9th, 2017

2-4 and 6-8 P.M.

in Almonte United Church hall, 106 Elgin Avenue

This Saturday, people are standing up for human rights and inviting the community to join in by participating in Amnesty International’s annual WRITE FOR RIGHTS campaign. It is a global letter-writing campaign in which people around the world call on world leaders to respect and uphold human rights. . This year, the campaign includes an urgent call to release the Chair of Amnesty International in Turkey, Taner Kılıç who was arrested in June 2017 and continues to be held on baseless charges in an apparent attempt to undermine the work of human rights defenders.

Last year, more than 4.6 million messages were sent from supporters in 200 countries around the world during the WRITE FOR RIGHTS campaign, sending a resounding global message against injustice and helping to change the lives of human rights defenders persecuted for their work. In addition to the case of Taner Kılıç in Turkey, this year’s Write for Rights campaign includes cases in Bangladesh, Chad, China, Egypt, Norway, Honduras, Occupied Palestinian Territories, Jamaica, Madagascar and Canada.

Last year, Amnesty members around the world wrote letters in support of Indigenous peoples in the Peace River region of B.C. whose lands and cultures have been under threat by the construction of the Site C dam. This year we are calling on the federal government to ensure that human rights are never again pushed aside in decisions about resource development projects like Site C.

On December 10, International Human Rights Day, we will be joining thousands of activists in countries around the world to send millions of messages demanding justice for human rights defenders and others whose rights are being violated. The principle of this campaign is simple: by making your voice heard, you really can change lives, and make a difference in the fight against injustice.

WRITE A LETTER. SAVE A LIFE.

For more information, please contact Margaret Shugg, event organizer. margaret.shugg@gmail.com