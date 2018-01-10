2018: Your Time to Sing

By Jennifer Noxon

As we welcome in 2018, resolutions have become a topic of conversation. If you tend to make similar resolutions from year to year i.e. lose some weight, get more active, quit coffee or cigarettes or alcohol, be less grumpy and more patient, yada yada – why not change it up a bit? What about ……….. singing? Now before you say “I can’t,” take a breath and read on.

It’s hard to avoid the plethora of recent studies and articles in the media that present the many benefits of singing – and, even more specifically, singing as part of a group. This is not fake news folks! Here are a few:

releases endorphins and oxytocin – helping to decrease stress and anxiety

lowers blood pressure

tones facial muscles, diaphragm and intercostal muscles

develops ability to breath deeply and improves posture

improves memory

increases empathy between cultures

creates a sense of belonging and community.

Rhythm & Song Community Choir is a community of singers who want to, and like to sing. It’s NOT about whether you can or can’t sing, or whether some crazy person told you not to sing when you were young – it’s about trying, and wanting to develop the voice we were all given when we were born. It’s about getting together, and learning while having fun in the supportive company of other like-minded individuals. (Wearing plaid is not required).

A perk of singing with others is that people form new friendships. Some members went on a full moon paddle in October, one member helped another launch her new business, some members go for a coffee or beer after a session. Rhythm & Song hosted Ottawa’s One World Choir of refugees and immigrants to Almonte in November for a potluck and song sharing. We also decided to do a second annual flashmob at the Almonte Indoor Farmer’s Market in December. The list goes on. Connections. New friends. A community within a community.

The winter/spring session begin the week of January 15th. There are two weekly sessions offered in Almonte – Monday afternoons 1:00 – 2:30pm or Wednesday evenings 7:30 – 9:00pm. No ability to read sheet music is required. Singers of all abilities are welcome. No auditions. No mandatory performances. It really is singing…for fun.

Pre-register in name only at randsalmonte@gmail.com. New singers are welcome to try two drop-in sessions at $12 each.

More general information about the approach, the songs we sing, fees, and other locations can be found at www.jennifernoxon.com/choir.