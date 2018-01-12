Afternoon movies to chase the winter blues

Wednesday Afternoon Films

free at the Almonte Branch, Mississippi Mills Public Library

Do you find the winters long? We are going to be showing films twice a month on Wednesday afternoons throughout the months of January, February and March. If you’d like to stay and discuss the film afterward, we are up for that and if you just want to watch the film and leave when it’s over,

that’s okay too.

Mark the following dates on your calendars. and watch for the movie posters at the library, on the library website and on Facebook to find out what’s playing. Our license prohibits us from advertising the titles we are showing outside of the library environment so look for the movie posters at the library, on the library website, and on our Facebook page to find out what’s playing.

January 17 & 31

February 14 & 28

March 14 & 28

Movies start at 1:30 – no registration required – space is limited

Oh, and p.s. – there’ll be popcorn too!