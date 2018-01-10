Almonte in Concert: “From Russia with Love”

One of North America’s finest trumpeters, Paul Merkelo, and the extraordinary pianist Janelle Fung take you on a Russian journey with a treasure trove of unforgettable works by Balakirev, Brandt, Böhme, Rachmaninoff, Shostakovich and Vainberg.
Get the latest Millstone stories in your inbox each day.
The Millstone is a community newspaper for the town of Mississippi Mills, which includes Appleton, Almonte, Blakeney, Clayton, Pakenham and Ramsay Ward in Ontario, Canada.
Publisher: Val Sears
Editors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades