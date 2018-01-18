Annual Scottish Tea, at Legion, January 28

Join the North Lanark Regional Museum for our Annual Scottish Tea !

Forget the winter chills, warm up with some friends, and celebrate the life of Robbie Burns with fresh scones, tea, coffee, and live music! Musical entertainment will be provided by Grace Armstrong and Helen Turner and a poetry reading will be done by John Morris. The event is being held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Almonte (100 Bridge St.) on Sunday, January 28th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Tickets are $10/person and are available for purchase at the Museum and Baker Bob’s in Almonte. All funds raised will go towards supporting the Museum!

For more information, please call 613-257-8503 or email appletonmuseum@hotmail.com.

Hope to see you there!