Answers to Diana’s Quiz – December 30, 2017

by Diana Filer
- Ushuaia in the Tierra del Fuego province of Argentina is considered the world’s southernmost city.
- A nautical mile is 1.15 miles, or 1,852 metres, long. It was historically defined as 1 minute of latitude.
- White River, Ontario, is where a soldier, Lt. (later Capt.) Harry Colebourn, bought a black bear cub from a trapper for $20. He called it Winnipeg after his home town, and later donated it to the London Zoo, where the bear became known as Winnie the Pooh, the character in A A Milne’s stories of Christopher Robin.
- William Blake was the poet who wrote the words to the ‘Jerusalem‘ hymn.
- An Aunt Agatha is a cocktail of dark rum, orange juice and a few drops of bitters.