Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 13, 2018

by Diana Filer

  1. The Belcher Islands form an archipelago in the southeastern part of Hudson Bay.
  2. This coming January 15th marks the 89th birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.
  3. The polka is originally a Bohemian dance of the mid-nineteenth century.  Polka dots have very little connection with the dance, however.
  4. The Handmaid’s Tale, from the Margaret Atwood novel, won the Golden Globe for the best drama in a TV series this month.
  5. Ut incepit fidelis, sic permanet is Ontario’s motto.  In English:‘Loyal she began; loyal she remains’.
