Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 13, 2018

by Diana Filer
- The Belcher Islands form an archipelago in the southeastern part of Hudson Bay.
- This coming January 15th marks the 89th birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.
- The polka is originally a Bohemian dance of the mid-nineteenth century. Polka dots have very little connection with the dance, however.
- The Handmaid’s Tale, from the Margaret Atwood novel, won the Golden Globe for the best drama in a TV series this month.
- Ut incepit fidelis, sic permanet is Ontario’s motto. In English:‘Loyal she began; loyal she remains’.