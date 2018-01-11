Art classes with Adrian Baker

APPLETON STUDIO ART CLASSES

OPEN STUDIO SESSIONS: for artists of all levels

Tuesdays: 9:30am – noon , starting January 30, $250

, starting January 30, $250 Tuesdays: 1pm – 3:30pm , starting January 30, $250

, starting January 30, $250 Wednesdays: 9:30am – noon , starting January 31, $250

, starting January 31, $250 Wednesdays: 1pm – 3:30pm, starting January 31, $250

These unique ‘Open Studio’ sessions are for artists of all levels, from beginners to those with many years of experience. As an Open Studio participant you have several options:

Personal instruction in painting techniques (acrylics or water-based oils), composition and colour theory

Step by step lessons in drawing (negative spaces, perspective, tonal drawing, etc)

Beginner to advanced instruction in coloured pencil drawing

Work on your own projects (landscape, still life, animals, portraits, etc) in your choice of medium while learning new techniques under the guidance of a professional artist.

Enjoy working in our bright, natural-light studio in the beautiful village of Appleton. The friendly atmosphere and useful feedback from your fellow students make these sessions both fun and instructive.

Coffee/tea and snack are provided – a good chance to take a break, stretch your legs and see what your fellow students are working on!

Register early as classes are limited to six people.

“I have taken other art courses but never have learned so much as I have with Adrian. The classes are pleasant. Adrian is kind and funny and supportive but at the same time, gently demanding in that one should try their best and push their personal limits. While I am in awe of such a fine and accomplished artist, her approach to her students is genuinely one of teacher: inspiration and simplicity. For any aspiring artist, spending time with Adrian is most inspirational and illuminating. Adrian makes me feel that I am an artist.”

Nancy Nourry

Location: Appleton Studio; 280 Wilson St, village of Appleton

Instructor: Adrian Baker, BFA; www.adrianbakerart.com

Questions? 613-257-4233; appletonstudio@gmail.com