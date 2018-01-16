Celtfest needs office space

Do you have an empty office or vacant job station in your business?

Almonte Celtfest committee is looking for free (or well-subsidized) office space to house a new employee.

Thanks to an Ontario Job Creation Program Grant they are able to hire a festival coordinator are currently in the process of reviewing applicants.

Support this amazing community event and be a part of their success. Office space can be used toward sponsorship.

To discuss in more detail contact Gavin Donnelly 613-229-0692 or gavindonelly33@hotmail.com