Diane Larmour — obituary

Larmour,

Diane

(nee McNeely)

Passed away peacefully with her family at her side in the Fairview Manor (Almonte, ON.) on January 22, 2018.

Diane

of Carleton Place, Ontario.

Loving wife of Rolly. Daughter of the late Howard and Margaret (nee Leishman). Survived by her sister Eileen (Mel Timmons). Sister-in-law of Gord (Viv) and Darwin (Susan) Larmour, as well as Arlene (the late Bud) Wilson. Remembered by several nieces and nephews with special consideration to nephew Steve Timmons and niece Betsy Larmour for their support. Donations in memory of Diane may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Society. Visitation will be held in the late Spring. Family and friends will be advised as to the date and times in the C.R. Gamble Funeral Home.

