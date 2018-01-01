Doctors play 60s rock n’ roll for Hospice and AGH

60s Dance Fundraiser – 27 Jan 2018

The Holy Name Of Mary Parish in Almonte is sponsoring a fundraiser dance! It will be held at the Almonte Civitan Hall January 27th. Doors open at 7 pm. The featured band for the evening is the “Star Tools”.

This group of physicians plays for fundraising events and specializes in 60s music. They are well-known in the area and are in great demand. The proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Almonte Hub Hospice and the Almonte General Hospital effort to fund much needed diagnostic equipment.

Tickets are $20 in advance available at Baker Bobs or by calling 613-256 5059 or 613-256-5375. They are also available at the Civitan door that evening for $25 ea. “ Be there or be square”!