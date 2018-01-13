Elliott,

Donald Ormond

Passed away on January 8, 2018 in Almonte, ON.

Don

Formerly of Blackburn Hamlet and currently of Almonte, ON, at the age of 75.

Predeceased by his parents, Hazelwood and Anna Elliott, also his brother Bill. Survived by his brothers, Ronald and Robert (Brenda). Missed by his Dear Friend for over 30 years Doris Flinn and his children, Lynne Thompson (Bob Belding), Elizabeth Elliott (Paul Brunet), Thomas Elliott, Keith Elliott (Olivia Elliott) and his stepson, Garry Flinn. Also, survived by his 6 grandchildren. Donations in memory of Don may be made to the Ottawa Heart Institute. There will be two Celebration of Life Gatherings. In Almonte on Saturday, January 27, 2018 from 6 to 8 pm at the Almonte Canadian Legion (100 Bridge St.) and in Orleans on February 3, 2018 from 3 to 5 pm at the Orleans Canadian Legion (800 Taylor Creek Dr.).

