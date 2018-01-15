Exhibit explores the lives of the valley’s last mill workers

By the mid-twentieth century, many of the owners of textile mills in the Mississippi Valley could already see the writing on the wall. Cheaper offshore labour and tighter environmental regulations had already closed many mills. Those remaining were operating on tighter margins and producing the newer fabrics that were in demand.

“Portrait of a Mill Worker,” a new exhibition at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, incorporates artifacts, biographies, and recordings to explore the lives of the workers at this critical time in the industry’s history. The work was hard, and wages were on the meager side. Still, the dozens of workers that appear in the exhibit were enormously proud of what they produced and enjoyed their lives in a mill town in what was arguably a simpler time.

You won’t want to miss this chance to explore this slice of life in your community before it changed forever. Come and discover the lives of friends, neighbours, and relatives in this fascinating and important exhibition.

“Portrait of a Mill Worker” runs from January 13 to March 17, 2018, with a vernissage on Saturday, January 20 from 2 to 4 pm.

The Mississippi Valley Textile Museum is located at 3 Rosamond St. East in Almonte. For information call 613 256-3754.