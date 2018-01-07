‘Exploring Mixed Media’ with Cathy Blake

A Centre For Creative Living Workshop Series

Do you enjoy the playful process of working with different media to express your thoughts and feelings in a visual way?

Cathy, a well-known artist and art teacher living in Almonte, will offer a series of eight workshops using a mixture of techniques including photo transfer. She will encourage you to put aside your inner critic and engage with the media creatively so your own voice will emerge through contemplative play. No experience is needed.

For a draft outline of her course please see the CFCL website:

https://centreforcreativeliving.weebly.com/mixed-media.html

Dates: Eight Thursdays, January 18th through March 8th

Time: 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Place: Centre For Creative Living, St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Almonte

Fee: $180. Includes most materials.

Subsidies are available.

For more information and to register, please email cfcl@stpaulsalmonte.ca.